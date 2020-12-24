Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -734.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

