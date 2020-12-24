Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

MTRX opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 11.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matrix Service by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 105,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

