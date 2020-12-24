Matryx (MTX) Hits One Day Volume of $81,898.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Matryx token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and RightBTC. Matryx has a market cap of $459,479.69 and approximately $81,898.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.