Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0019

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $199,103.30 and $82.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00137309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00672714 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 392.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00152410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00378072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00098376 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

