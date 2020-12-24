Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NYSE:MEC opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

