MBIA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 589% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

Shares of MBI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. MBIA has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MBIA by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95,088 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

