McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.55. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

