MedicCoin Price Down 48.8% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,402.34 and $40.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

