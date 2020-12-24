MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $59,834.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,415,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,279,188.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,302 shares of company stock worth $1,346,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

