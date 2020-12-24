Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.06. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

