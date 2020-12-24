Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0056

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $167,599.25 and $316.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,325.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00400489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.19 or 0.01416858 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.