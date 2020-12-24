Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

