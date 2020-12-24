Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,157 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 83.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

