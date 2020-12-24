Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,031 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,824 shares of company stock worth $2,155,900. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.