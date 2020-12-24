Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $250,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,067,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $77.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

