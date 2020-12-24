Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,495 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 297,492 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 187,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $113.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

