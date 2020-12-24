Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

SRC stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

