Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

