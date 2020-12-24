Mercury Systems (MRCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – Mercury Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Mercury Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $100.00.

12/16/2020 – Mercury Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00.

12/8/2020 – Mercury Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – Mercury Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Mercury Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 222.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

