Metacoin (MTC) Market Capitalization Tops $63.31 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Metacoin has a market cap of $63.31 million and approximately $2,238.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metacoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

