Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 100,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 101,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

MTCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

