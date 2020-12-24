MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $128,957.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00689596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00180817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099538 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,445,772,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,480,930 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

