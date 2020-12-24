Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Tops $198,168.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $198,168.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.70 or 0.02548537 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,531,134 coins and its circulating supply is 79,531,029 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.