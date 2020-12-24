Michael D. Mulholland Sells 1,108,799 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72.

Shares of WAFD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 1,609.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

