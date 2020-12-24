Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Micromines has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Micromines token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. Micromines has a market cap of $23,005.40 and $15,116.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.