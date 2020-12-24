Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

