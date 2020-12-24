Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

