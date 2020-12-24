MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1,327.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00033505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 1,251.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $1.29 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00398157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.01413643 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

