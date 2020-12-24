MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $523,209.70 and $46.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00137068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00689329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00180909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00099004 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

