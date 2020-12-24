Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.87 million and $1.71 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00136635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00680105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00151662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00373621 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062688 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,314,774 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

