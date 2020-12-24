Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $18.03 or 0.00077221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $2,988.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00674425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095288 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 136,230 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

