Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Moderna stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,936,530 shares in the company, valued at $131,412,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,338 shares of company stock worth $57,274,024. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

