Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTEM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

