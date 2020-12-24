Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

