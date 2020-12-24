Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.60

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 3070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

