Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $8,371.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00653261 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

