Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

