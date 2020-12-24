Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Talend were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talend by 18.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its position in Talend by 28.0% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

