Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,984 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 628,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 110,579 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

