Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 259.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Woodward worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

