Morgan Stanley Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.67.

DIS stock opened at $173.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $179.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 60.3% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

