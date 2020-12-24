Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.