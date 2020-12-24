NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.73

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 187277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.35 million and a PE ratio of -76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

