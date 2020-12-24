National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC remained flat at $$33.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

