National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in National Beverage by 871.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.