National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $907.38

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $907.38 and traded as high as $927.20. National Grid plc (NG.L) shares last traded at $926.60, with a volume of 5,856,897 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The firm has a market cap of £32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 926.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

