National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in National HealthCare by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

