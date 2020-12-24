National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

NATI stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $20,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $11,259,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

