National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. National Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.45. 83,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

