NCR (NCR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/12/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking and financial services, which have somewhat offsets the adverse impact of coronavirus. Moreover, the acquisition of D3 Technology is likely to drive the top-line. Besides, in Digital First Restaurant, the company continued to see traction in Aloha Essentials. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance as it is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic, which is discouraging. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis also remain a headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

12/1/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/28/2020 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

